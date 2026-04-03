Stuttgart star admits he'd be 'delighted to return to Real Madrid' with Spanish giants holding bargain buy-back option

In a recent interview, the Spaniard expressed his affection for his former club while maintaining a professional focus on his current responsibilities at the MHP Arena. Despite the persistent links to a return to his homeland, Andres insisted he is currently leaving all career decisions in the hands of his representatives to avoid distractions.

Speaking to The Athletic, he addressed the possibility of a move back to the Bernabeu: “That’s something the club has to decide - I’d be delighted to return to Madrid, but it’s not something I’m worrying about right now. I’m very happy at Stuttgart. I’ve told my agent I don’t want to know anything about that. When the time comes, we’ll talk and see what options we have.”