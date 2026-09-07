'I don't want to make the same mistake again' - Xabi Alonso admits Moises Caicedo selection error following Chelsea defeat against Arsenal

Chelsea manager Alonso has admitted to making a crucial error regarding Caicedo following his side's2-1 Premier League loss to Arsenal. The Blues were without their influential midfielder for the high-profile London clash on Sunday. Caicedo had previously missed the club's league opener against Fulham and a League Cup victory over Luton Town.

He finally made his first appearance of the season in a thrilling win against Brighton, but the return did not go according to plan. Introduced in the 68th minute for Pedro Neto, Caicedo lasted just 14 minutes before hobbling off the pitch. He was subsequently replaced by summer signing Valentin Barco, a setback that completely ruled him out of the Arsenal fixture.