Sonia Bompastor targets Women's Champions League glory with Chelsea ahead of emotional Lyon reunion

Returning to the Parc Olympique Lyonnais marks a deeply emotional occasion for Bompastor after spending years serving the club as a player, academy director, and head coach. Addressing her Lyon homecoming ahead of Wednesday's clash, Bompastor revealed: "It will be full of emotion; that's obvious.

"I'm not the only one on the staff or in this group of players - there are quite a few people who have played or coached here, in this great stadium. But there is a match to be played, and that's the most important thing. My task will be to focus on the preparations and to make sure that my team arrives ready for the match."

Dismissing suggestions of added pressure against her former employers, she added: "No, not necessarily. I always want to do well. It doesn't matter what game it is. We've just come off another big game against Arsenal, and we want to shine, to win. Yes, this is a special moment, maybe a bit more charged with emotions, but we know how to detach ourselves from that; it's part of our job. Emotionally and mentally, we know how to prepare so that the match remains the most important thing tomorrow."