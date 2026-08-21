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Adhe Makayasa

Chelsea set to reward striker Joao Pedro with lucrative new long-term deal

J. Pedro
Chelsea
Premier League

Chelsea are set to reward Brazilian forward Joao Pedro with a lucrative new long-term contract that could keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2034. The 24-year-old striker enjoyed an exceptional debut campaign in West London, prompting the club hierarchy to upgrade his terms to ward off mounting transfer interest from European heavyweights Barcelona.

  • Blues upgrade striker terms

    Chelsea are set to hand Pedro a lucrative new deal running until 2032 with a two-year extension option, according to BBC Sport. Stamford Bridge chiefs have moved swiftly to bump up the 24-year-old Brazil international's wages just a year after his £60m switch from Brighton. That decisive move also serves to ward off Barcelona, who have been circling the in-form striker throughout the summer window.

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  • Chelsea v Real Sociedad - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Incentive structure drives renewal

    Further reports from the outlet state that the improved terms fit directly into Chelsea's structured wage model, which fast-tracks standout performers into higher pay brackets. The Blues adopted that very blueprint with Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson to lock down their prized assets on long-term commitments. Club executives will now focus on negotiating fresh terms for other core figures, with Levi Colwill and Estevao Willian next in line once the transfer window shuts.

  • Striker claims number nine

    Pedro established himself as the club's focal point across a stellar debut year, becoming the first Chelsea striker since Diego Costa to bag 20 non-penalty goals in a single campaign. That prolific haul followed an instant impact upon arrival with three goals in last summer's Club World Cup triumph, before adding eight strikes in seven pre-season friendlies ahead of the new term. His clinical displays have earned him the coveted No.9 shirt, with Liam Delap making way and now attracting £50m interest from Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

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  • imago-sport-1081126970.jpgCrystal Pix

    London derby tests sharpness

    The South American frontman looks set to spearhead Chelsea's attack for Monday night's Premier League curtain-raiser against Fulham at Craven Cottage. Summer recruits Danny Welbeck and Emmanuel Emegha provide robust cover and depth from the bench across a relentless season. Finding his shooting boots straight away will be vital for the talismanic forward as the West Londoners aim to lay down an early marker, determined to mount a serious title challenge after a disappointing 10th-place finish last term.

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