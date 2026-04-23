Chelsea players 'went for' Alejandro Garnacho as tension boiled over at half-time in defeat to Man Utd

The atmosphere at Chelsea has soured significantly following a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United, with The Sun reporting a heated confrontation at half-time. Garnacho, facing his former employers, found himself at the centre of a dressing room storm as his teammates expressed their frustrations with his performance.

The report claimed that some of Garnacho’s teammates “went for him” in the dressing room at half-time after a lacklustre opening period. The young winger had been introduced early in the match, replacing the injured Estevao in the 16th minute, but he struggled to make an impact as the Blues continued their goal-scoring drought.