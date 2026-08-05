Chelsea closing in on £16.3m deal for Rayo Vallecano defender as Xabi Alonso continues squad overhaul

Chelsea are closing in on a deal to sign Chavarria for a fee in the region of £16.3 million, the Press Association understands as reported by ESPN. Chavarria, who was part of the team that reached last season's Conference League final, is a left-sided defender and will provide competition for Jorrel Hato following the departure of Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid. All parties are confident of a deal being struck for a player the Blues have been chasing for much of the summer.

Despite his age, Chavarria has only four seasons of top-flight experience having moved from Segunda Division side Real Zaragoza in 2022. His arrival would signify a continued shift in the club's approach to the market, prioritising players who have proven themselves in major European leagues. Chavarria’s rise at Rayo has caught the eye of several scouts across Europe, but Chelsea appear to have won the race for his signature.