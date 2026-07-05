AFP
'Everything is fine' - Enzo Fernandez's girlfriend denies couple want to leave England as Real Madrid rumours surround Chelsea midfielder
Fernandez's partner insists family are happy in England
Cervantes has dismissed speculation that Fernandez is looking to leave Chelsea amid persistent interest from Real Madrid. Speaking to El Chiringuito, she said the family is settled in England and has no immediate plans to move. Cervantes explained that their son was born in England and their children attend school there. Chelsea signed the Argentina international from Benfica for a British-record fee, and he remains under contract until June 2032, making any potential transfer difficult.
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Cervantes shuts down exit speculation
Speaking about the rumours, Cervantes made it clear she is happy with the family's current situation in England and dismissed suggestions that Fernandez wants to leave Chelsea.
"No, honestly, everything is fine," she assured. "My son was born in England and they go to school there, so I'm very happy. Any team is fine for me. Whatever the team, I'll be fine."
Asked whether joining Real Madrid would represent a dream move, Cervantes said: "No, for me all teams are the same."
Chelsea remain in a strong position
Fernandez has been repeatedly linked with Real Madrid, with reports suggesting he has been identified as a possible midfield target. However, his long-term Chelsea contract and the club's reported determination to keep him make any deal difficult.
Speculation was also fuelled by comments attributed to Javier Pastore, who suggested Fernandez had explored options away from Stamford Bridge and could favour a move to a club such as Real Madrid. At the same time, he said the midfielder's immediate focus remained on his international commitments with Argentina.
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Focus remains on international duty
Fernandez's main priority right now is international duty with Argentina, who face Egypt in the World Cup round of 16 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Los Blancos have released an official statement, confirming that there are no negotiations with Chelsea regarding the midfielder's transfer.
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