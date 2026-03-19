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Chelsea's defensive injury crisis continues as Liam Rosenior confirms lengthy Trevoh Chalobah absence
A major blow to the backline
The 26-year-old defender sparked major concern among the Stamford Bridge faithful after being stretchered off during the midweek defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. Fears of a long-term fracture intensified when Chalobah shared an image of his heavily bandaged leg on social media shortly after the final whistle.
However, subsequent scans have offered a slightly more optimistic prognosis than the initial "season-ending" fears. While the injury remains significant enough to disrupt the remainder of Chelsea's season, medical staff expect a recovery period of approximately six weeks.
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Rosenior provides fitness updates
Addressing the media ahead of the trip to Merseyside, Rosenior admitted his initial anxiety following the PSG clash. However, he provided an update on Chalobah's condition, saying his injury was not as serious as initially thought.
"It wasn’t until after the game that I saw the image. Then you’re really worried for the next day," the boss Chelsea explained as quoted by BBC. "Obviously, it’s never good that Trevoh is out for any period of time, but fortunately, it’s not as serious as we first feared."
Concerns about the condition of the team captain
Rosenior also touched upon the status of captain Reece James. He said: "With a hamstring injury, it is never great and for Reece we can hopefully get him scanned, find out the full extent and then we will know more because we know how important he is and what a leader he is in the group. He felt something in his hamstring at the end of the game against Newcastle. It's really frustrating and a disappointing one for us. We don't know the full extent for us but it rules him out."
- AFP
What comes next?
The news comes at a precarious time for Chelsea, who have lost their last three matches across all competitions. A humbling 8-2 aggregate defeat to PSG in Europe was sandwiched between a Premier League loss to Newcastle, a run of form that has seen the Blues slide out of the top five and jeopardise their Champions League qualification hopes for next season.
With only one wins in their last five outings in the Premier League, the pressure is mounting on Rosenior to arrest the slump. The tactical flexibility of the squad will be tested at Goodison Park on Saturday, as the Blues look to return to winning ways.
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