ZUMA Press Wire
Chelsea confirm Filip Jorgensen exit as goalkeeper joins RC Strasbourg on season-long loan
Blues keeper secures loan
Chelsea have officially confirmed the departure of 24-year-old goalkeeper Jorgensen to Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg on a season-long loan without an option to buy. The Danish shot-stopper has opted for a move to France following a drastic reduction in playing time at Stamford Bridge over the past year. Strasbourg moved for the keeper to bolster their defensive unit by bringing in a player with proven top-flight European experience.
- Pro Sports Images
Chelsea send loan wishes
The switch marks a fresh chapter for Jorgensen after making 36 appearances for the Blues since arriving from Villarreal in the summer of 2024. In an official statement published on Tuesday morning, Chelsea's hierarchy offered their full support for the keeper's venture in France: "We look forward to supporting Filip throughout his time in France. Good luck, Filip!"
Danish shot-stopper seeks minutes
The move to Alsace represents a crucial opportunity for Jorgensen to reignite his career after playing a key role in Chelsea's UEFA Conference League triumph in May 2025 and their FIFA Club World Cup victory that same summer. Despite featuring 12 times across four different competitions and helping the team reach the semi-finals of both domestic cups last season, he lost his place as first-choice goalkeeper to Robert Sanchez. Strasbourg have capitalised on their strategic partnership with Chelsea to reinforce its backline.
- Getty Images Sport
Fresh campaigns await clubs
Strasbourg, who finished eighth in Ligue 1 last term, will begin their new campaign with a challenging away match against Marseille on August 21. Meanwhile, Chelsea open their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a London derby against Fulham three days later. Jorgensen will be expected to integrate swiftly into Strasbourg's squad to secure the starting spot between the posts ahead of a competitive season opener.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting