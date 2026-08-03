Chelsea change their policy: Alonso finds a replacement for Cucurella in La Liga

The TeamTalk network reported that Chelsea have struck a deal with Rayo Vallecano for Spanish left-back Pep Chavarria after talks made notable progress in recent days. The player has been given the green light to travel to London for a medical before completing the move.

Chelsea raised their financial offer, and that helped close the gap between the two sides. Chavarria, meanwhile, made no secret of his desire to join Stamford Bridge. Both parties have now reached an agreement.

Read also: The other side of the World Cup: a Saudi achievement at the top, and Morocco hands Africa a golden opportunity

