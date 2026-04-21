Champions League title as the main goal: Hansi Flick hints at a contract extension at FC Barcelona

Having recently brushed aside questions on the matter, Flick has now admitted that he would like to stay beyond 2027. "Yes, I would like to extend my contract, but it’s not the right time to talk about it, as we have some important weeks ahead of us," said Flick ahead of Wednesday’s league match against Celta Vigo (9.30pm/DAZN). He also stressed his desire to “win the Champions League with Barça and be the manager when the new stadium is completed”.

Barcelona currently hold a nine-point advantage over Real Madrid with seven rounds left, putting them on course for the title. A second Liga triumph in Flick’s second campaign would take his personal tally to five trophies with the club.