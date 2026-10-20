Champions League, Roma v Slovan Bratislava LIVE

Champions League, matchday 3

Roma-Slovan Bratislava

Goalscorers:









Six days after their bitter setback against former boss Mourinho's Real Madrid, Roma need to make amends and claim their first win in the Champions League. Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma go into the third matchday of the competition against Yaya Touré's Slovan Bratislava tonight at 9pm at the Stadio Olimpico. Slovan sit bottom with no points and just one goal scored so far. Roma are third in the league table and must take three points against opponents who are more than beatable. They then travel to Manchester to face United and to Paris to face European champions PSG in the next two matchdays.







