Como's fixture list for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League League Phase is official. Cesc Fabregas' side will start at home to Leipzig and finish with a blockbuster double-header in the final two matchdays, PSG at home and Barcelona away.
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Champions League, Como’s fixture list: for Fabregas, a spine-tingling finale in Barcelona
Como’s fixture list
Matchday 1
Como v Leipzig, Thursday 10 September at 21:00
Matchday 2
Feyernoord v Como, Wednesday 14 October at 18:45
Matchday 3
Como v Manchester United, Wednesday 21 October at 18:45
Matchday 4
Lens v Como, Wednesday 4 November at 21:00
Matchday 5
Como v Aek Athens, Tuesday 24 November at 21:00
Matchday 6
Betis v Como, Wednesday 9 December at 18:45
Matchday 7
Como v Paris Saint-Germain, Wednesday 20 January at 21:00
Matchday 8
Barcelona v Como, Wednesday 27 January at 21:00
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