Cancelo also spoke about joining Barcelona for the third time in his career, having played for them on loan from Manchester City in 2023-2024 and then from Al-Hilal in the second half of last season.
He explained: "When I arrived here, my first year was somewhat bittersweet, at some times I was very good, and at other times I was less distinguished, and I couldn't help the club win a title, and I left with that feeling."
"But last year, specifically in the second half of the season, I said to myself: I have already won the Premier League, the German league, and the Italian league, but here, it's different," he added.
The full-back continued: "I can't fully explain why, because I love this club, and because I find myself in it, and because I feel comfortable in the dressing room, and because I feel that people appreciate me and I appreciate them too."
He concluded: "So it's a mix of emotions, but what I can promise is that I will give everything I have for this club, and I will do everything in my power to help it win titles."