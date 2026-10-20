'They're better than you, but...' – Cesc Fabregas sends powerful message before facing Manchester United

Cesc Fabregas has taken stock with UEFA as Como prepare to host Manchester United on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League. The Lombardy club's rapid rise saw them earn promotion to Serie A in 2024 before finishing fourth last term to secure European qualification.

For Fabregas, hosting the Premier League side represents a major milestone for the entire city of Como.

The Spanish coach urged his squad to remain calm and enjoy competing at the highest level.