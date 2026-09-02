‘Not enough money in the world’ - Ex-Celtic boss Gordon Strachan in awe of Martin O’Neill as Parkhead ‘legend’ works towards 75th birthday

Strachan, who is 69 and enjoyed four years as Celtic manager immediately after O’Neill’s first tenure came to a close, told GOAL - while speaking in association with Grosvenor Sport - when asked if football is not what an evergreen fellow tactician does, it is instead who he is: “He had that break, which helped him a bit, I think.

“But that's him. I think life's not the same without football, for Martin. I think he just likes football people as well, Martin. A bit like that myself, but I have other things I can do in life, and think about.

“Sometimes I see Martin after the game and go, ‘ah, thank goodness I'm not doing this anymore’. But he has a love for the game, he has a love for people as well. He likes people round about him. I think football gives him a lot of things, keeps him ticking over.

“And he has that aura at Celtic - I don't care who you are, once you get to know who he is, then you take it in. Because I think when he first got there, some of the guys from abroad didn't click who he was. And they didn't really get his humour as well to start with, where half the dressing room would be rolling about laughing, because it was clever, and it makes a point at the same time. So I think they went away and did their homework and realised, ‘well, I'm dealing with a bit of a legend here’.

“So I admire what he does, I really do admire what he does. But to be standing in a dugout when people are screaming and shouting, no, I'd rather watch the telly and move on, which I did.

“When they were playing LASK [in the Champions League play-offs], when Celtic scored to make it 4-0, I went over to watch a film with Mrs Strachan. I thought, ‘that's it, finished’. And I switched it back over at the end of the film and there's Martin and Shaun [Maloney], I thought, ‘oh no no, no, no’. I wouldn't, there's not enough money in the world for me to do that.

“So well done, Martin, for your love of the game, He makes football a better place when he's about, it's more interesting.”