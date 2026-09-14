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St. Mirren v Celtic - William Hill Premiership 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Celtic captain Callum McGregor blasts his squad as a team of individuals following dismal Rangers defeat

C. McGregor
Celtic
Rangers vs Celtic
Rangers
League Cup

Callum McGregor delivered a brutally honest assessment of his team after Celtic suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat against bitter rivals Rangers in the League Cup. The captain accused his teammates of playing like a disjointed group of individuals rather than a cohesive unit, warning that their current defensive vulnerabilities and lack of collective effort are simply unacceptable.

  • Scathing assessment of a dismal defeat

    Celtic were thoroughly outplayed by their fiercest rivals on Sunday, prompting McGregor to publicly criticise the severe lack of cohesion within the squad. Speaking to Sky Sports following the match, the midfielder did not hold back when analysing the harsh reality of their three-goal loss at Ibrox.

    "It wasn't us. The difference between the two sides was you saw a team and then you saw a team of individuals as well," McGregor stated. He emphasised that Rangers operate as a unified group, while his own teammates completely failed to function together during the crucial quarter-final tie.

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    Defensive failures and lack of effort

    McGregor was particularly frustrated by the lack of defensive work rate, noting that players only wanted to participate when in possession. "We looked like a team of individuals who like to do our own thing and play when we got the ball, not necessarily run when you don't have the ball, [which is] the thing you can't do when you come here," he explained.

    The captain made it clear that surviving at Ibrox requires maximum commitment from everyone on the pitch, adding: "You can't defend with six players, it's impossible."

  • A recurring pattern of European collapses

    This domestic setback closely follows another significant defensive collapse, as Celtic recently surrendered a huge aggregate lead to crash out of Champions League qualifying. They initially held a 3-0 first-leg advantage over Austrian side LASK, only to be beaten 5-1 on the night and 5-4 on aggregate. Reflecting on the fear of another thrashing, McGregor revealed his mid-game instructions to Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales. "[Y]ou don't want fours and fives for sure. As soon as the goals go in, then I'm saying to Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales, no more goals," he admitted.

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    What comes next for the Hoops?

    Celtic have no time to dwell on these consecutive disappointments, as they face a demanding schedule in the coming days. The club host Hungarian side Ferencvaros in the Europa League on Thursday, before an immediate domestic rematch against Rangers at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Europa League
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Celtic
CEL
Ferencvaros crest
Ferencvaros
FTC
Premiership
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Celtic
CEL
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Rangers
RAN