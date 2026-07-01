According to a report by Bild, the mood in the DFB camp was far tenser and less harmonious than it appeared from the outside.
Catastrophic communication, a "mind-numbingly boring" World Cup camp and a heated debate over Deniz Undav: serious accusations against Julian Nagelsmann revealed
Nagelsmann's behaviour before and during the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada is said to have been met with considerable bafflement among players and, in some cases, officials too. The national coach's decisions are said to have caused confusion time and again.
The debate over the "right" way to handle Deniz Undav is seen as a prime example of that. According to Bild, Nagelsmann is said to have taken a rather critical view of the VfB Stuttgart striker.
Before the third group game against Ecuador, which carried no sporting significance, the coaching staff are said to have discussed whether the 29-year-old should be rewarded for his good performances with a place in the starting line-up. DFB sporting director Rudi Völler was also reportedly brought in as an adviser, but the national coach again decided against starting Undav.
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Hardly any conversations between Nagelsmann and his players
Major problems with communication on Nagelsmann's part had already been reported before the World Cup exit. The Germany head coach is said to have gone a long time without informing the squad of personnel decisions, and his handling of Undav in particular unsettled the team.
Oliver Baumann was another victim of this "zigzag course", as Bild describes it. Nagelsmann had long left him with the impression he would be his number one during the tournament. The TSG Hoffenheim goalkeeper is said to have learned he had been replaced by the returning Manuel Neuer only after the final Bundesliga matchday in mid-May, even though work had apparently already been going on behind the scenes on a comeback for the Bayern keeper since March.
One-to-one talks with players are said to have barely happened. Instead, Nagelsmann mainly spent his free time with his coaching colleagues or with his wife Lena when she was in the camp. Some players viewed the couple cycling to training together as "inappropriate".
The camp itself was another sticking point and allegedly added to the general dissatisfaction within the team. Some players found the accommodation in Winston Salem "mind-numbingly boring" because of its extreme remoteness and the limited leisure options. That stood in stark contrast to the preparation week in Chicago, where the DFB stars were offered significantly more. Many are said to have wanted similar accommodation during the tournament too.
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Will Jürgen Klopp replace Nagelsmann at the DFB?
Germany's DFB team crashed out in the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup on Monday evening after a 4-5 defeat on penalties against rank outsiders Paraguay.
Even after that bitter disappointment, Nagelsmann ruled out resigning immediately after the final whistle. "I am ready if that is what is wanted and if that is not what is wanted, then I have to be told," he told MagentaTV. Völler also backed him afterwards.
Even so, it is far from certain the 38-year-old will be allowed to continue after another early exit for a German team at a World Cup finals. The DFB cancelled a scheduled press conference at short notice. Instead, president Bernd Neuendorf said he had only held an initial longer exploratory discussion with Nagelsmann, Völler and managing director Andreas Rettig.
Meanwhile, Jürgen Klopp keeps being mentioned as a possible successor. According to information from Sky, he would also be available to take over should the DFB part ways early with Nagelsmann (contract until 2028).