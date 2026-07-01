Major problems with communication on Nagelsmann's part had already been reported before the World Cup exit. The Germany head coach is said to have gone a long time without informing the squad of personnel decisions, and his handling of Undav in particular unsettled the team.

Oliver Baumann was another victim of this "zigzag course", as Bild describes it. Nagelsmann had long left him with the impression he would be his number one during the tournament. The TSG Hoffenheim goalkeeper is said to have learned he had been replaced by the returning Manuel Neuer only after the final Bundesliga matchday in mid-May, even though work had apparently already been going on behind the scenes on a comeback for the Bayern keeper since March.

One-to-one talks with players are said to have barely happened. Instead, Nagelsmann mainly spent his free time with his coaching colleagues or with his wife Lena when she was in the camp. Some players viewed the couple cycling to training together as "inappropriate".

The camp itself was another sticking point and allegedly added to the general dissatisfaction within the team. Some players found the accommodation in Winston Salem "mind-numbingly boring" because of its extreme remoteness and the limited leisure options. That stood in stark contrast to the preparation week in Chicago, where the DFB stars were offered significantly more. Many are said to have wanted similar accommodation during the tournament too.