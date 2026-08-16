Catalan party: Barcelona flex their muscles with a thrashing of Basel

Barcelona secured a big 5-2 win over Switzerland's Basel on Sunday evening as part of their preparations for the new season.

Karim Adeyemi, Hamza Abdelkarim and Lamine Yamal all found the net, with Bessio adding a brace to complete the rout.

The newspaper Mundo Deportivo reviewed the key moments of a match in which Barcelona wasted no time taking control. They threatened Basel's goal through the wings inside the first ten minutes, with Gordon and Adeyemi carving out some dangerous chances.

Espart also went close, firing from the edge of the penalty area only to see his effort clear the crossbar.

As the half wore on, Basel began to smother the visitors' attacks. They even came close to opening the scoring through Aaron Malouda.

Then, just as Basel were enjoying their best spell, Barcelona struck. Raphinha whipped a cross to the far post and Adeyemi pounced, lashing it home with his left foot.

Raphinha and Fermin both had chances to extend the lead before the break. They spurned them, and Barcelona paid the price.

Moments later, Doucouré seized on a poor clearance from the Barcelona defence and rifled the ball into the net for the equaliser, sparking wild scenes among the home fans.