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imago-sport-1081162887.jpgEibner
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Catalan party: Barcelona flex their muscles with a thrashing of Basel

Basel vs Barcelona
Basel
Barcelona
Club Friendlies
H. Abdelkarim
L. Yamal
Switzerland
Spain
Egypt

Barcelona secured a big 5-2 win over Switzerland's Basel on Sunday evening as part of their preparations for the new season.

Karim Adeyemi, Hamza Abdelkarim and Lamine Yamal all found the net, with Bessio adding a brace to complete the rout.

The newspaper Mundo Deportivo reviewed the key moments of a match in which Barcelona wasted no time taking control. They threatened Basel's goal through the wings inside the first ten minutes, with Gordon and Adeyemi carving out some dangerous chances.

Espart also went close, firing from the edge of the penalty area only to see his effort clear the crossbar.

As the half wore on, Basel began to smother the visitors' attacks. They even came close to opening the scoring through Aaron Malouda.

Then, just as Basel were enjoying their best spell, Barcelona struck. Raphinha whipped a cross to the far post and Adeyemi pounced, lashing it home with his left foot.

Raphinha and Fermin both had chances to extend the lead before the break. They spurned them, and Barcelona paid the price.

Moments later, Doucouré seized on a poor clearance from the Barcelona defence and rifled the ball into the net for the equaliser, sparking wild scenes among the home fans.

  • imago-sport-1081163328.jpgSports Press Photo

    Hamza Abdelkarim brings Barcelona back to the front

    Hansi Flick reshuffled his pack after the break to spread the minutes around. Off went Juan Garcia, Eric Garcia, Balde and Gordon, replaced by Szczesny, Kounde, Pisker and Hamza Abdelkarim. Flick also shifted Raphinha out to the left wing.

    The switches paid off almost instantly. Barcelona's first attack of the second half ended with Hamza Abdelkarim slotting home the second goal.

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  • FC Basel v FC Barcelona - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Lamine Yamal steals the spotlight

    Lamine Yamal steals the spotlight

    Hamza's goal settled Barcelona's nerves, and from then on the fans wanted only one thing: Lamine Yamal.

    Yamal had drawn a huge ovation during the warm-up. When he came onto the pitch in the 65th minute alongside Dani Olmo, the welcome was rapturous.

    Cubarsí, Bryan Fariñas, Bassiwe and Ibrima Toncara all followed him on.

    Ten minutes from time, a challenge on Koundé inside the box handed Barcelona a penalty. Lamine Yamal stepped up and buried it.

    The fans celebrated, but the match wasn't over. Olaigbe hit back with Basel's second from the spot, awarded after a Fariñas challenge.

    Barcelona responded once more. Bassiwe struck twice in quick succession.

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Club Friendlies
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