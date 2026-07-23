Tullio Tinti, agent to Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, has fired a clear warning to the clubs circling his client this summer.

Tinti told Italy's Sky Sport: "There are still two years left on Bastoni's contract with Inter, he loves the club's colours, and he is not currently thinking about moving to any other team."

He added: "But if a club emerges in the future that satisfies both Inter and the player, then we can discuss the matter, but there is currently nothing concrete to indicate the existence of genuine negotiations."

According to "AS", Bastoni sits on the list of players who interest Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho.

The Spanish outlet described the agent's words as a "carrot and stick" approach.

Tinti left the door ajar for a summer exit. Should an offer land that pleases both the player and the club, talks will get under way.

Real Madrid, for their part, have yet to move for the Italian defender who ranks among Mourinho's preferred targets. Los Blancos must sell before they buy, and that condition hangs over both positions Mourinho wants to strengthen: centre-back and midfield.

Five defenders already fill that role for the Portuguese coach: new arrival Konate, Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rudiger, Asencio and Militao.