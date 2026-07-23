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Mohamed Mansi

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Carrot-and-stick approach: Bastoni flirts with Real Madrid and Mourinho

Transfers
LaLiga
Serie A
A. Bastoni
J. Mourinho
Real Madrid
Inter
Spain
Italy

Tullio Tinti, agent to Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, has fired a clear warning to the clubs circling his client this summer.

Tinti told Italy's Sky Sport: "There are still two years left on Bastoni's contract with Inter, he loves the club's colours, and he is not currently thinking about moving to any other team."

He added: "But if a club emerges in the future that satisfies both Inter and the player, then we can discuss the matter, but there is currently nothing concrete to indicate the existence of genuine negotiations."

According to "AS", Bastoni sits on the list of players who interest Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho.

The Spanish outlet described the agent's words as a "carrot and stick" approach.

Tinti left the door ajar for a summer exit. Should an offer land that pleases both the player and the club, talks will get under way.

Real Madrid, for their part, have yet to move for the Italian defender who ranks among Mourinho's preferred targets. Los Blancos must sell before they buy, and that condition hangs over both positions Mourinho wants to strengthen: centre-back and midfield.

Five defenders already fill that role for the Portuguese coach: new arrival Konate, Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rudiger, Asencio and Militao.

  • Alessandro Bastoni InterGetty

    Bastoni an option until the end

    Should the current makeup of the squad change, signing Bastoni would remain on the table for Real Madrid until the transfer window closes.

    Mourinho admires the Italian's solidity and his ability to bring the ball out from the back. Add his considerable experience and you have a complete player at the highest level. Bastoni was also part of the Italy squad that won Euro 2020.

    Inter Milan, for their part, are hinting that they would listen to a suitable offer, despite Bastoni's importance to the plans of coach Cristian Chivu.

    Transfermarkt estimate Bastoni's market value at around 65 million euros. The Italian club, though, are setting a figure closer to 70 million euros as a starting point for negotiations.

    His contract runs until 2028, and he earns a net annual salary of 5.5 million euros.

    Media reports also linked the player to a case whose alleged events date back to 2020, a matter that remains subject to legal follow-up according to the report. If it is not resolved, it could affect Real Madrid's potential interest in signing him in the future.

    Relations between Real Madrid and Inter Milan appear to be very good beyond all that, especially after the 20 million-euro Dumfries transfer and the visit of the Italian club's officials to the Santiago Bernabéu to attend a "Classic Match".

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