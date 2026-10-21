Carrick disagrees with Ten Hag: I don't need anyone to tell me when things are going well

Michael Carrick has refused to fuel doubts about his relationship with the Manchester United board, insisting he has the officials' backing ahead of Wednesday evening's Champions League clash with Como. The United boss is under mounting pressure from a slump in results and a lengthy injury list.

The Englishman is enduring a torrid spell. United have made their worst start to a league season in 40 years, winning just two of their 10 matches across all competitions.

Carrick's side go into Wednesday's meeting with Cesc Fàbregas's team without a win in their last six. Hanging over the fixture are the words of former manager Erik ten Hag.

Speaking to The Athletic two years after his sacking, Ten Hag accused the club of breaking its promises. He also hit out at what he called the "toxic culture" inside Old Trafford, arguing that the board hands players too much power.

The Dutchman said: "They keep (entrenching) the toxic culture. They feed it and they give the players power. Marcus Rashford is an amazing player if his mindset is right. I always showed my trust in him and played him in matches, but when you set these standards, you sometimes have to make corrections."



