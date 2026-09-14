Carnevali, how many managers he has had at Sassuolo: two sackings, all the names

After Juventus' defeat against Sassuolo, Juventus CEO Giovanni Carnevali, speaking to Radio Rai, outlined his approach to managing coaches: "Changing coach is not in my spirit, we must try to plan and build, you have to give it time and be patient, knowing that you will have to swallow some bitter pills." And on Luciano Spalletti: "He is an extraordinary coach, one of the very best."





Across his 12 seasons at Sassuolo, Carnevali has worked with seven coaches, with two changes coming through dismissals. Here is the list, as reported by Sportmediaset.



