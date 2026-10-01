On stage for a lengthy appearance at the Festival dello Sport in Trento, organised by Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus chief executive Giovanni Carnevali touched on a wide range of issues around the club's present and future.

He started with the financial need to get back into the Champions League, then moved on to the reasons behind the Alajbegovic signing, including a more or less deliberate dig at Inter. The former Sassuolo chief executive also laid out the strategic plan being put in place at Continassa, a plan that does not envisage and has never envisaged the return to Turin of the former figure most celebrated by all the fans: Antonio Conte,





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