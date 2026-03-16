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Carlo Ancelotti backs Vinicius Jr to get back to his best as Brazil boss insists Real Madrid star 'never lets anyone down'
The ultimate big-game player
Speaking in an interview with Radio MARCA, Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti delivered a glowing endorsement of Vinicius Jr. The Italian tactician, who left Real Madrid last summer, was adamant that the forward's temperament is perfectly suited for the grandest stages, noting that "this new generation needs time to build its legacy". Ancelotti pointed out that the 25-year-old has established a formidable reputation for being a decisive match-winner. "Vinicius never fails in big games. I don't remember a quarter-final or a semi-final where he has failed," Ancelotti stated, reinforcing the idea that the Brazilian is one of the most dependable assets in world football.
- AFP
Overcoming external distractions
While Vinicius has occasionally been caught up in heated exchanges on the pitch, Ancelotti believes these moments are rare outliers. The manager referenced a specific incident in Spain where the player became visibly frustrated, resulting in him being sent off for a shove, but insisted that such distractions do not negatively affect his overall performance in the most critical fixtures. "It may be that Vinicius got angry in Valencia and went out of the game, but in important games he has never done so," the coach explained.
The humility behind the talent
Ancelotti also took time to praise the human side of the number seven, dismissing any notions of arrogance often associated with modern superstars. "Vinicius is Brazilian, he has the character of a Brazilian," the manager noted. "The Brazilian is a person with joy, very humble. I have not yet found an arrogant person neither in the Brazilian Football Federation nor in any of the Brazilian people I know." He concluded his assessment of the winger's personality by stating: "Vinicius is humble, joy and with extraordinary talent."
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World Cup preparations for Brazil
Looking ahead, Ancelotti expects his star man to be a protagonist as Brazil gear up for a demanding summer. "I am convinced that he is going to have a great World Cup if he is in the squad," the manager affirmed. The national team have scheduled three crucial friendly matches to finalise preparations, facing France on March 26, Croatia on April 1, and Egypt on June 7. Following these tests, Brazil will kick off their Group C campaign against Morocco before taking on Haiti and then Scotland.
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