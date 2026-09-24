'Sometimes club interests differ!' – Why Carlo Ancelotti will pick Estevao despite Chelsea bench role

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti addressed the media ahead of the Selecao's double-header against Australia, clarifying his position on teenage forward Estevao. Responding to questions regarding the youngster's reduced playing time at Chelsea, the Italian manager insisted that national team selections operate independently of club decisions.

Ancelotti confirmed that the 19-year-old remains central to Brazil's long-term World Cup project.

He stated his intention to grant Estevao valuable match minutes during the international window to support his ongoing development.