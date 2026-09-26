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Fabio CapelloGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Capello: "Italy, enough with these little sideways passes, they need verticality"

Italy

The former manager analyses the Azzurri’s defeat against Belgium

Fabio Capello, now a pundit and former manager of AC Milan, Roma, Juventus and Real Madrid, as well as head coach of England and Russia, analyses Italy's defeat to Belgium in the opening round of the Nations League in the pages of the Gazzetta dello Sport.


Capello writes: Italy, please, enough with the "little passes": much more verticality is needed if they are to hurt opponents in the final third. It stood out clearly last night against Belgium: as they prepare for their next fixtures, Roberto Mancini's team can build again from the good things they showed, at times, in the second half, but to become effective in attack they need to find alternatives to moves out wide: vertical passes and crosses.

  • Capello added: in the first half Italy were probably feeling a great deal of responsibility and unfortunately the Azzurri were unable to express themselves as they know how. Belgium, by contrast, played with more pace and determination and, unfortunately, did what they wanted. We went into this first Nations League match carrying too many worries, there was very little to see, and before the break Donnarumma kept us in it with his saves. In the second half, though, we had chances and were not good enough to take them, but I had the impression that Mancini needs to get across to the players the need to try crosses: you cannot always play sideways without occupying the penalty area, where there was always only Kean once Pio Esposito had gone off. How can you score if you play like this? Enough with the “little passes”, more verticality: that could be the most fitting slogan if Italy are to be more effective as early as the next match.



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UEFA Nations League A
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Turkiye
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Italy
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