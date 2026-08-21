Fabio Capello, former midfielder and former manager of AC Milan, Juventus and Roma, has spoken to the Gazzetta dello Sport. His focus today is above all on Inter, so much so that the newspaper's headline reads: "Only Jones was missing. Inter have no rivals. And Stankovic must be kept". Below are the most significant passages.
Translated by
Capello: "Inter without rivals, but they must keep Stankovic. For AC Milan and Juventus, the target must be the Europa League"
Inter transfer market
"Was Jones the player needed to complete the squad? I'd say yes. Inter were missing something in midfield, that physical presence. Jones brings physique and personality. On paper, everything fits, the club have strengthened the side well and this signing is the ideal finishing touch. Then, of course, we'll have to wait for the player to settle into his new team before judging him fully. But the feeling is positive. Inter's midfield is complete and very strong. Zielinski, Sucic and also Stankovic will be useful over the course of the season: Chivu has great depth, and not only in this area. Inter must convince themselves they can be contenders in all competitions".
The championship
"Inter should have no rivals on paper: they only need to make sure they do not lose focus in theoretically easy matches. Behind them, the side who are most ready, also because they have changed nothing, are Roma. Napoli are on the same level as Roma, but it will be necessary to understand how much the group adapt to Allegri's demands. Juventus are working well; with time we will see whether they will be an opponent to take into consideration, but they cannot be ruled out a priori. AC Milan need to be assessed, but the new project is taking shape in the right way. The Rossoneri's season will depend on how Amorim gets into the players' heads: that is the most important thing".
AC Milan and Juventus
"I expect big things from Juventus and AC Milan in the Europa League. In fact, I'll go even further: I expect an all-Italian final, draw permitting. Their main objective this year has to be that trophy".
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