"Inter should have no rivals on paper: they only need to make sure they do not lose focus in theoretically easy matches. Behind them, the side who are most ready, also because they have changed nothing, are Roma. Napoli are on the same level as Roma, but it will be necessary to understand how much the group adapt to Allegri's demands. Juventus are working well; with time we will see whether they will be an opponent to take into consideration, but they cannot be ruled out a priori. AC Milan need to be assessed, but the new project is taking shape in the right way. The Rossoneri's season will depend on how Amorim gets into the players' heads: that is the most important thing".



