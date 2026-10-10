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FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Camp Nou without mercy: Barcelona's train crushes Getafe with minimal effort

Barcelona vs Getafe
Barcelona
Getafe
LaLiga
Spain

Barcelona cruised past Getafe on Saturday evening, scoring three unanswered goals at the Spotify Camp Nou in the eighth round of the Spanish league season.

Anthony Gordon put Barca ahead inside the opening two minutes. Gabriel Jesus doubled the lead in the 30th minute.

Jules Koundé wrapped up the win in the 73rd minute, converting a well-executed cross from Lamine Yamal.

The result moved Barcelona onto 24 points at the top of La Liga. Getafe stay stuck on 8 points in 13th place.


  • imago-sport-1084337892.jpgSergio Ros

    Catalan dominance in the first half with a clean-sheet double

    The newspaper Mundo Deportivo ran through the key moments of a match Barcelona controlled from the first whistle.

    Gavi, Rodri and Gerard fed vertical passes into the visitors' defensive wall, with Dani Olmo drifting between the lines to pull it apart.

    Lamine Yamal, meanwhile, struggled to beat his man. Two or three defenders shadowed him constantly. That left Barcelona a man up elsewhere, and Koundé set about exploiting the space to push forward.

    At the other end, Chávez Espart played more as a midfielder than a full-back, just as he had done before.

    Gordon didn't wait long. He burst in from the left through the opposition block and let fly. The shot lacked power, but it clipped defender Martín and nestled past goalkeeper David Soria.

    Barcelona kept probing the tight spaces, searching for the vertical pass to crack them open.

    Jesús set off down the left and hunted for the room to shoot. When he found it, he unleashed a ball that wrong-footed David Soria, who was moving the other way as it settled inside the net.

  • FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Yamal leaves his mark by setting up the third goal

    Getafe dared to push forward more after the break, and Mojica fired a ball from the left that flashed past the post, brushing the outside of the net.

    Barcelona kept their composure, though, and gradually forced Getafe back towards their own half again.

    Rodri dictated the tempo. Always in the right place, he directed the movements of his team-mates.

    One of Xavi Espart's bursts near the Getafe box teed up a through ball from Dani Olmo. It reached his team-mate, who struck it straight down the middle, and Soria dealt with the effort comfortably.

    Yamal whipped a cross from the right towards the far post. Kounde arrived from behind to glance the ball just enough for it to nestle inside the net, Barcelona's third.

    Lamine Yamal could have grabbed one himself, but he squandered a relatively easy chance, shooting wide after a cross from Adeyemi. The match ended in a comfortable win for the hosts.

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