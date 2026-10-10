The newspaper Mundo Deportivo ran through the key moments of a match Barcelona controlled from the first whistle.

Gavi, Rodri and Gerard fed vertical passes into the visitors' defensive wall, with Dani Olmo drifting between the lines to pull it apart.

Lamine Yamal, meanwhile, struggled to beat his man. Two or three defenders shadowed him constantly. That left Barcelona a man up elsewhere, and Koundé set about exploiting the space to push forward.

At the other end, Chávez Espart played more as a midfielder than a full-back, just as he had done before.

Gordon didn't wait long. He burst in from the left through the opposition block and let fly. The shot lacked power, but it clipped defender Martín and nestled past goalkeeper David Soria.

Barcelona kept probing the tight spaces, searching for the vertical pass to crack them open.

Jesús set off down the left and hunted for the room to shoot. When he found it, he unleashed a ball that wrong-footed David Soria, who was moving the other way as it settled inside the net.