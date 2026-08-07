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Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Cambiaso: "The transfer market? I’m focused on Juventus. Inter? There will be competitiveness"

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Transfers
A. Cambiaso

The full-back in Spalletti's team speaks on the eve of the friendly with Inter

Andrea Cambiaso, Juventus full-back, spoke at a press conference in Perth, Australia, on the eve of the Derby d'Italia friendly against Inter. Here is what he said, as reported by TuttoJuve.com.


On tomorrow's match

"It is always fascinating to play these kinds of matches, because they are wonderful games. There will be competitive intensity even though it is a friendly. We will certainly give our all and we will see tomorrow."


The importance of starting the season with Spalletti

"The more time passes, the more we become similar to Spalletti's footballing ideas. It is nice to work with him, especially right from the start of the season. We are working well despite the travel and everything else. We are enthusiastic about working with him."


  • The transfer market

    Transfer rumours

    "Every summer, every player gets dragged into transfer stories. That is part of the football world and we are all used to it. I am very happy and proud to represent Juventus, I am happy to be here and I am focused here. Do I like playing on the right? I like playing in any role. In my first year with Allegri I played on the right and also with Italy, there are no problems. I always try to give my all in every area of the pitch where the manager wants me to play."


    The end of last season

    "Given how it ended, it is one to forget. What we did last year, which was not enough, can be useful with this year in mind to work and push even harder. We have to take that with us and work to do better."

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