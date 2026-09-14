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Leeds United v Newcastle United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Dominic Calvert-Lewin shines as Leeds United hand Newcastle United their first Premier League defeat

D. Calvert-Lewin
Leeds United
Leeds United vs Newcastle United
Newcastle United
Premier League

Leeds United secured a commanding 4-1 victory against Newcastle United at Elland Road, climbing to third in the Premier League table and handing the visitors their first defeat of the season. First-half goals from an own goal, Jayden Bogle, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin took the game away early on. Noah Okafor added a fourth, with Bazoumana Toure scoring a late consolation.

  • Early dominance pays off

    Leeds wasted no time asserting their dominance, playing with a ferocious intensity that overwhelmed their opponents from the first whistle. Matthias Jaissle's side struggled to cope with the relentless pressure.

    The breakthrough arrived in fortunate circumstances when Ao Tanaka's shot deflected off Sean Steur and Lewis Miley to loop past Lukas Hornicek for an own goal. Just two minutes later, Jayden Bogle doubled the advantage. A perfect cross from James Justin found Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose powerful downward header brushed Bogle's hair on its way into the net.

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    Calvert-Lewin extends the lead

    Leeds refused to ease off the accelerator and effectively ended the match as a contest just before the half-time interval. Calvert-Lewin, who was a constant menace to the visiting defence, latched onto a flick-on from Tarik Muharemovic following a long ball from Bogle.

    Calvert-Lewin then outmuscled Sven Botman and unleashed a powerful low strike that flew past Hornicek to make it three. Leeds were faster, more physical, and far more aggressive, leaving the away team desperate for the referee's whistle to provide a brief moment of respite.

  • Okafor seals the thrashing

    The second half followed a similar pattern, with Leeds continuing to dictate the tempo and create numerous dangerous opportunities. Their unrelenting attacking intent was rewarded once again when Noah Okafor added a fourth goal. Following a long throw-in from Ethan Ampadu, the ball fell perfectly for Okafor, who struck a breathtaking half-volley that zipped into the far corner off the post. Newcastle eventually found a late consolation goal through Bazoumana Toure, who capitalised on a defensive slip to prod the ball home.

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    What next for Leeds and Newcastle?

    Following this emphatic victory, Leeds have climbed to third in the Premier League table and will look to maintain their excellent early-season momentum when they host Crystal Palace.

    Meanwhile, Newcastle sit in 12th place after suffering their first league defeat of the campaign, and they must quickly address their defensive frailties before hosting Hull City ahead of the upcoming international break.

Premier League
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
Hull City crest
Hull City
HUL
Premier League
Leeds United crest
Leeds United
LEE
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
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