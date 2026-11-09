Inter have made their choice: renewing Carlos Augusto's contract comes first, but Hakan Calhanoglu will be next. After Dimarco extended his deal through a clause, the Turkish midfielder is the only one of the squad's most important players whose contract expires on 30 June 2027.

At the start of the year, talks began over a new deal, but they have since stalled. Despite the considerable gap between the parties and the chance to sign for another club on a free transfer from February, the Turkish midfielder has not yet ruled out extending his contract with Inter.