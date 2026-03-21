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Calafiori: "Italy are the better side; if we make it to the World Cup, we can take on anyone"

The Arsenal defender can't wait to return to the national team.

Riccardo Calafiori sounds the charge for Italy.


Ahead of next Thursday’s semi-final against Northern Ireland in Bergamo, the Arsenal defender said in an interview with SportWeek, the weekly magazine on sale on Saturday with La Gazzetta dello Sport: “How do I feel about the play-offs? Positive. We’re fired up and have a huge desire to go to the World Cup. I can’t wait to get to Coverciano to spend plenty of time with my teammates. Our history teaches us that, if we can pull together as a team, we can take on anyone. Even in America: if we get there, anything could happen.”


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    "Fear? If we play to our full potential, we’ll make it to the World Cup. On paper, we’re the better side; we just need to believe in ourselves. There’s a bit of negativity around at the moment, but I’m certain the national team and the fans will pull together. The goal is still within our reach; we must stick together."


    So far, Calafiori has made 12 appearances for the senior national team: nine under Spalletti (who gave him his debut in June 2024) and three under Gattuso.


    "The most emotional moment of my career was Italy v Croatia at the Euros; I wanted to make amends for the own goal against Spain and I managed to do so thanks to the assist for Zaccagni, which saw us through to the round of 16."


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