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Cagliari Calcio v SSC Napoli - Serie AGetty Images Sport

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Cagliari v Napoli: CM’s player ratings: McTominay the match-winner. De Bruyne too selfless

Match ratings.

Napoli beat Cagliari 1-0 away from home.

Below are the match ratings.

  • Cagliari

    Caprile 5.5: kept the game alive with a save from Politano and made a few fine saves, but he bears some of the blame for the goal conceded.

    Rodriguez 5.5: made a few good saves but was beaten too easily. Lacked reaction on the visitors’ goal.

    (from 39’ s.t Raterink n/a).

    Dossena 6: together with Mina, he formed a wall to contain the visitors’ lone striker

    Mina 6: as always, it’s hard to get past him. He often shut down Holjund.

    Zé Pedro 5.5: a few good defensive interventions, but the ball is played through his side too often. Needs to be reviewed regarding the goal.

    (from 28’ s.t Mendy 6: came on and immediately looked dangerous)

    Sulemana 5.5: too indecisive against a much more technically gifted side.

    Gaetano 6: kept his midfield afloat.

    Adopo 5: tried to make a mockery of the opposition but was outplayed by the Neapolitan midfield)

    (from 28’ s.t Deiola 6: brought order to the defence)

    Palestra 5.5: shut down by Conte, his forays were few and far between.

    Folorunsho 5.5: showed his usual determination but it wasn’t enough.

    (from 20’ s.t Kilicsoy 5: his introduction went almost unnoticed).

    Esposito 6: the best chances came from his feet.

    (from 39’ s.t Trepy n/a).


    Manager Pisacane 5: solid in defence, but to avoid relegation, the team must also attack and try to score.

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  • NAPLES

    Milinkovic-Savic 6: his contribution was limited to a few runs forward. A mere spectator.

    Olivera 6: Together with Gutierrez, he marked Palestra closely but struggled more than his teammate.

    Buongiorno 6: put in the physical effort when needed.

    Beukema 6.5: alert, he limited his opponents’ forays. Unbeatable today.

    Gutierrez 6.5: excellent in marking Palestra.

    Lobotka 5.5: Failed to get the team moving as he usually does. Missed too many passes and was affected by an early yellow card.

    (from 10’ s.t Alisson Santos 5.5: comes on, pulls off a couple of dribbles and then disappears)

    Gilmour 6.5: clean and tidy. Today he was the metronome of the Azzurri midfield.

    (from 31’ s.t Anguissa s.v).

    Politano 6.5: a few good forays into the opposition’s box. He only failed to score thanks to Caprile.

    (from 31’ s.t Spinazzola 6.5: saved a truly dangerous situation in the closing stages)

    De Bruyne 6.5: a lacklustre performance, though he was too selfless on too many occasions.

    McTominay 6.5: scored the opening goal almost by chance, then played intelligently.

    Hojlund 5.5: excellent in linking up with his teammates but never a threat in front of Caprile. He squandered his only chances.


    Manager Conte 6: secured three crucial points for the Champions League race, although the match should have been wrapped up to avoid taking risks.

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Serie A
Sassuolo crest
Sassuolo
SAS
Cagliari crest
Cagliari
CGL
Serie A
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL