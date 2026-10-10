Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Pisacane Juventus Cagliari Serie AGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Cagliari, Pisacane: "Juventus are not a perfect team"

Juventus
F. Pisacane

The Rossoblu manager speaks on the eve of the match with Juventus

Fabio Pisacane, Cagliari boss, spoke at a press conference on the eve of tomorrow evening's match against Juventus at the Unipol Domus, kicking off at 20:45. Below are the key excerpts, as reported by TuttoJuve.com.


Injury news

"The injury situation? Deiola has stepped up his recovery, but obviously the international break has helped him. Every player has a certain pain threshold, we are assessing him, but he will be involved, as will Kevin Carlos. Other than that, everyone is available, apart from the usual three."


Juventus

"What kind of Juve am I expecting? I am expecting a Juventus side who will want to dictate the game. They have structure, they will want to take maximum points. We will have to be good at countering them. They will play with a 4-3-4 or 4-2-3-1. Out wide they have enormous potential, they are not a perfect team, but we have a huge amount of respect."



  • The match

    "Juventus? We will have to put our DNA on the pitch, that of warriors. We have prepared for the game like the others."


    Nzola

    "Nzola? He has been following an individual programme, it has not been easy. I hope his first goal is followed by more. He could start from the first minute."


    Romano

    "Romano? He is a player who can play both as a mezzala and as a deep-lying playmaker. Then each of us thinks about the shape to give the team. I see him as a dynamic mezzala, but with other game plans he can also be used as a deep-lying playmaker."


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Serie A
Cagliari crest
Cagliari
CGL
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV