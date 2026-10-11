Daniel Maldini has made a flying start to the season with Cagliari and the national team. Cagliari owner Tommaso Giulini has confirmed the terms agreed with Atalanta that could keep him in Sardinia. Speaking to DAZN before the match against Juventus, Giulini said the season has gone well so far and that he wants Cagliari to do even better.
Cagliari, Giulini: “There is an option to buy Maldini, but also an obligation”
To stay at the top
"We know we're doing well and have been since last year. We want to enjoy the moment and stay up there for as long as possible. We'll give everything on the pitch and then we'll see."
Romano and Maldini in the national team
"Seeing them play for the national team is a wonderful feeling, especially the last time, when we were at the stadium. There are other lads who would deserve it too. After Donnarumma, Caprile is a very important goalkeeper. Kofler could be called up by someone with great knowledge of football like Baldini. It’s a good moment; let’s hope we can make it last as long as possible."
A club pulling together
"There has been tremendous unity since we returned to Serie A. Today, every part of the club is at Cagliari's disposal. The feeling is that, from the doctors to the players, the whole club is pulling in the same direction. It could not have been like that in the early years, but it is now, and it is helping us play against teams with bigger budgets than ours."
The conditions for buying Maldini outright
"We have an option to buy Maldini and, I believe, an obligation to buy linked to a certain number of goals."
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