In a lengthy interview with Tuttosport, former Juventus player Antonio Cabrini drew a parallel between Juventus and AC Milan's injury problems: "All the big teams have injury problems. I'm thinking of AC Milan: it's not easy for Amorim either to settle in and understand the AC Milan environment in such a short time and with so many injury problems. Juventus are in a similar situation. Clearly, the player they are missing most is Kenan Yildiz: imagine Inter without Lautaro since the start of the season, Roma without Malen, or Como without Nico Paz."
Cabrini: “Calhanoglu for Juventus, Spalletti counts for 20%”
Kolo Muani and Platini’s precedents
"Serie A is difficult for strikers. Even Platini struggled in his first six months, so I try to understand Kolo Muani’s difficulties. We have to give him time, otherwise we have to start all over again every year. And I’m not just talking about the attack. As for Kolo, let’s also remember last season: he struggled to find a place at Tottenham too, and now he just needs to get used to a sustained match tempo again. We have to have faith. Football today is different from when I played, but one thing never changes: the pressure that comes with wearing the Juventus shirt. Not everyone can handle it, but you can’t judge Kolo Muani definitively on the basis of two difficult months."
Calhanoglu for Juventus
"They need a midfielder and a striker. But both must be top-class. In midfield, I'd go for Calhanoglu: if he doesn't renew his contract with Inter, it's an opportunity Juventus will have to consider very seriously. He's a player who can transform the team."
Spalletti accounts for 20%
"I would keep him without a shadow of a doubt. There is no point changing the manager mid-season. What's more, Spalletti is excellent, he's a winner and he needs to be shown faith. I also have my own theory: the manager accounts for 20% of results; the rest comes from the players. That's no small contribution."
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