The Ballon d'Or race is almost run. With days to go before the winner is revealed, all eyes are on the player set to be crowned for a season of brilliance.

Nominations vary and predictions differ, but the votes settle everything. Each candidate gets the chance to turn their individual and collective achievements into proof of their superiority over the rest.

Kooora, the leading Arab sports website, wanted to gauge the mood across the Arab press. Its editors held a special vote to pick their Ballon d'Or winner, borrowing the points distribution system used for the main award.

The result laid out a clear ranking based on the choices of 15 editors. Preferences differed and some positions were tightly contested, before one name pulled clear at the top of the final tally.