Borussia Dortmund are growing increasingly concerned about Serhou Guirassy’s fitness before Saturday’s visit from SC Freiburg. The striker is now a doubt for the weekend.

Although he equalised against TSG Hoffenheim in the 1-2 defeat, he was already carrying a knock. According to Sky, the striker suffered a concussion while defending in his own penalty area.

The incident occurred in the 84th minute: while attempting to clear the ball, Guirassy was brought down by Ozan Kabak. No foul was awarded against the Hoffenheim defender, but the consequences for the Dortmund player were serious. The concussion was only diagnosed after the final whistle.

He has not trained since, and his participation against Freiburg remains in doubt; a final call is expected later this week.

His 19 goals and six assists in all competitions underline his importance to Dortmund’s attack.