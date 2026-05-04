Despite Niko Kovac's controversial status—and the team's underwhelming 0–1 loss at Mönchengladbach on Sunday—Borussia Dortmund plans to retain the head coach for the foreseeable future.

According to Ruhr Nachrichten, club officials plan to open talks with Kovac's management in the coming weeks to extend his contract, which currently runs until 2027. By moving quickly, Borussia aims to quell the constant coaching speculation that swirls around the club.

"We have already clearly expressed our confidence in Niko. I really, really enjoy working with him," stressed Dortmund's new sporting director, Ole Book, after the defeat to Gladbach. "I was asked about this even before today's match and spoke very positively about it. The defeat has certainly not changed that in any way."

Kovac replaced the sacked Nuri Sahin in early February 2025 and guided Dortmund into the Champions League with a strong late-season surge. This term, domestic results have largely been positive; second place is within reach, suggesting a promising final table. Early exits from the Champions League knockout stage and the DFB-Pokal round of 16 do cast a shadow over the campaign.

Critics also argue that Dortmund rarely impress under the Croatian, who signed his current deal last August and recently rebutted that charge.