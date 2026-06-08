According to Record, Borussia Dortmund have tabled an initial €12m offer for FC Alverca defender Bastien Meupiyou, with up to €5m in add-ons. The report claims the Black and Yellows have been monitoring the 20-year-old since January.
Translated by
BVB has reportedly submitted an initial €17m bid for a surprise transfer
Meupiyou joined Wolverhampton Wanderers from FC Nantes in the summer of 2024 for €5m, yet he played only for the club's U21 side despite beginning the campaign in the first-team squad.
After just one season, the club farmed him out to Alverca, where he excelled last term, making 32 competitive appearances as the club finished eleventh in the Portuguese top flight. The next significant step in Meupiyou's career now appears imminent.
Although Wolves retain a buy-back clause, Record claims that, after their Premier League relegation, the club is more inclined to cash in on the 50 per cent sell-on fee they negotiated.
Meupiyou is represented in the talks by Jorge Mendes, a familiar face in Dortmund as he also handles the ongoing contract extension for Karim Adeyemi. BVB are not alone, however, with several other clubs tracking the defensive prospect.
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Borussia Dortmund has secured the signing of highly rated teenager Joane Gadou. BVB paid a hefty €20 million to RB Salzburg for the 19-year-old's services. While Gadou is expected to slot straight into the first team, Meupiyou is likely to begin as a prospect. That could change, though, if Nico Schlotterbeck activates the release clause he agreed when extending his contract in April and departs.
Liverpool FC—one of three clubs covered by the clause—has been short of options since Ibrahima Konate's free transfer departure. Like Schlotterbeck, Meupiyou is left-footed.
The club needed to act in central defence after Niklas Süle's exit and captain Emre Can's serious injury, especially as coach Niko Kovac prefers a three-centre-back setup. Last term often saw Dortmund short of fit defenders, a lesson not lost on the hierarchy.
Loanee Aaron Anselmino's sudden exit in January only deepened the crisis, yet it also opened the door for Luca Reggiani, who made his first nine professional appearances and impressed.