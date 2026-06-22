Bukayo Saka returns to full England training as Thomas Tuchel delivers update on World Cup injury management plan for Arsenal winger

Tuchel stressed that England are taking a measured approach with Saka's fitness as the tournament progresses. The boss also underlined the importance of managing minor fitness issues during a major tournament.

"I'm not in the physio department, but he hasn't missed a day of training, so I think that's a good thing," Tuchel said, as quoted by ESPN. "I think he's played so many games throughout these last few years. You can see he's a crucial player for Arsenal. He's a top quality player and he brings quality to the pitch, for Arsenal and England.

"I think he's very important, as everyone can see. Managing niggles going into a competition is very important for the latter stages. You need important players like him to be ready to play and step up when called upon."