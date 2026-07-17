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Does Bruno Guimaraes start for Arsenal? Why Martin Odegaard could be sold in midfield revamp that sees captain’s armband passed to Declan Rice
Newcastle star Guimaraes could cost up to £100m
While a first top-flight crown in 22 years has been captured, those at Emirates Stadium are aware of the need to keep building. They cannot afford to stand still, with big-spending rivals ready to start chasing them down.
Additions from back to front are being mooted in north London, with reinforcements in defensive and attacking departments expected to be made. The engine room will also be addressed, with it possible to add more energy and creativity in the middle of the park.
That is where Guimaraes comes in, with the Brazil international a proven Premier League performer from five years at St James’ Park. The 28-year-old South American is supposedly open to the idea of taking on a new challenge.
Arsenal would be willing to throw open their doors if a deal can be agreed, but a fee of anywhere between £80 million ($108m) and £100m ($135m) may be required in order to tempt domestic foes into a sale.
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Would Guimaraes get in Arsenal's starting XI?
That would be a serious investment of faith and funds. Would Guimaraes even get into the Gunners’ starting XI as things stand? When that question was put to Aliadiere, the ‘Invincible’ - speaking in association with ToonieBet - told GOAL: “It's a tough one because you just finished the season with [Martin] Zubimendi, he couldn't even get in a team. Myles Lewis-Skelly just got in and out of nowhere took that spot in central midfield. I think saying that though, I do feel that Myles will probably not start the season in that position.
“I just feel if Guimaraes were going to come, obviously that's all depending on who's available to play straight away because all them boys that have been to the World Cup, they'll probably come back later anyway and might not be ready to start the season. But I think Guimaraes is a top player, top level.
“Where would he fit in that system? It's hard to say because when you've got Declan Rice there, you've got Martin Odegaard who's played well, you've got [Eberechi] Eze, who can do a great job as well.
“So would you put him at the number six as the more defensive of the three? I don't know because Guimaraes loves to go forward as well and score goals and be up there. So I don't know. I don't really know how they'll make him fit. But listen, I think it's always great to have great players and good choices and after Mikel can make it work how he sees it.”
Odegaard could be sold as Rice takes captain's armband
With the Gunners also being linked with Aston Villa playmaker Morgan Rogers, it has been suggested that Norwegian schemer Odegaard could be moved on to free up space in a congested midfield pack.
He hoisted major silverware aloft as club captain a matter of weeks ago, so would it be a surprise to see him offloaded? Aliadiere added, with it possible that the Arsenal armband will be passed to another all-action performer: “When you look at Martin's career at Arsenal, it's been a lot of ups and downs with injuries, with a season when he was not quite at his level, where he took time to come back from a few injuries that he's had.
“So being the captain as well, what I was thinking was, Arsenal fans have been in a lot of debate about should he be the captain and should we give the armband to Declan Rice? I think that is a difficult thing to do in a football club, change the captain when the captain's still at the club.
“So maybe the solution is if he wants to leave, the club's happy to get a good fee, everybody's happy, it's for Martin maybe to go and then the captain's armband can be given to Declan Rice.
“When you hear all the debate between fans, you kind of try to think what could be the solution so everybody's happy. But obviously when your captain, just lifted the trophy a few months ago, you think surely he's the main man, he's the guy to stay.
“But Arsenal needs to improve again because everybody else does, everybody else spends money. And there's one thing for sure, that you can't stay and keep the same players. You've got to get fresh legs, you've got to get fresh players that have that desire to push even further, to go and win that Premier League again. So yeah, it could be that Martin moves on and someone else comes in.”
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Arsenal fixtures: 2026-27 campaign fast approaching
Odegaard remains under contract until the summer of 2028 and is only 27 years of age. Those factors do, however, mean that Arsenal could place a hefty price tag around his neck - helping to finance moves for alternative options.
Guimaraes is clearly on the Gunners’ recruitment radar, but whether he is lured south from Tyneside before Arteta’s side open the 2026-27 campaign at home to newly-promoted Coventry on August 21 - after facing Manchester City in the Community Shield - remains to be seen.
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