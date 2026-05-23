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Another award for Bruno Fernandes! Man Utd midfielder claims Premier League Player of the Season as Nico O'Reilly takes Young Player gong
Red Devils skipper creates history
Fernandes has secured his first career Premier League Player of the Season accolade after guiding United back into the Champions League. The 31-year-old playmaker enjoyed a stunning creative campaign, scoring eight top-flight goals and matching the historical single-season record of 20 assists. By conquering a star-studded shortlist, the Portuguese international became the seventh different Old Trafford representative to claim the award, and the first since Nemanja Vidic in 2011.
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Historic assist record matched
The seasoned talisman's exceptional statistical output saw him emulate legendary top-flight creators Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne by reaching the 20-assist milestone. This latest administrative triumph follows his recent FWA Footballer of the Year coronation. Fernandes captured the individual prize over formidable title-winning Arsenal trio David Raya, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Declan Rice, alongside Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, Antoine Semenyo, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Brentford's Igor Thiago.
City prodigy lands youth prize
Meanwhile, City starlet O'Reilly capped off a sensational breakthrough year under Pep Guardiola by winning the Young Player of the Season award. The 21-year-old academy graduate established himself as an indispensable tactical asset, registering 34 senior appearances across multiple positions, including left-back and central midfield. O'Reilly edged out contemporary nominees, including Rayan Cherki, Eli Junior Kroupi, Mateus Fernandes, Lewis Hall, Michael Kayode, Kobbie Mainoo, and Alex Scott.
World Cup test looms
O'Reilly must now quickly transition from local domestic success to the highest tier of international football after earning a spot in Thomas Tuchel's England World Cup squad. The versatile youngster enters the tournament in pristine form following match-winning Wembley displays in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals.
Conversely, Fernandes shifts his focus towards the World Cup and his leading role with Portugal while Michael Carrick and Manchester United look to take care of business in the transfer window.