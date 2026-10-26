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브루노 페르난데스 (Bruno Fernandes)Getty Images
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Bruno Fernandes at odds with United, could force an exit: AC Milan watch, Amorim hopes

AC Milan

The Red Devils captain remained on the bench in the defeat to Bournemouth and looks increasingly likely to leave the club.

Manchester United have recorded five defeats and three draws in their last eight matches across the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup, while manager Micheal Carrick's position is increasingly under threat. Now Bruno Fernandes is at the centre of an explosive controversy. The captain watched from the bench as Bournemouth inflicted a heavy defeat on his side at Old Trafford over the weekend, after he voiced criticism following the embarrassing performance against Como.



  • The argument with Carrick

    The former Novara and Udinese player said: "At this club, there is too much focus on what has been done, but we are not those people and we must look to the future." Carrick disagreed: "I disagree. We are a long way from those levels, but last year United showed that they can still be great."




  • The split with the club

    Bruno Fernandes first emerged as an intriguing possibility in England in the summer, but the Portuguese player's price remains high: his contract includes a clause for foreign clubs worth almost €65 million. United can also extend his deal by a further season even if they fail to agree a new one. Yet the rift with the club could lead the player to force the issue and leave as early as January.



  • AC Milan and Amorim’s courtship

    In addition to a possible transfer fee, Milan would have to contend with the Portuguese player's hefty €10.2 million net annual salary, which is beyond the club's reach. Both the player and Milan would need to make an effort to find a solution. An attacking midfielder of undoubted quality, he can drop deeper to build attacks or push further forward to create chances for his team-mates and himself. In Rúben Amorim's 3-4-2-1, he could play close to goal.







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  • The expiring contract

    Bruno Fernandes' contract with the club runs until 30 June 2027, but talks over an extension have long been at a standstill. The club appears intent on triggering its option to extend his deal unilaterally by a year, solely to avoid losing him for nothing and to make money from his departure. Fernandes came close to a transfer in the summer before deciding to stay and reject lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia.







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