Brian Brobbey credits video analysis after Manchester City hat-trick and Netherlands call-up

Sunderland forward Brian Brobbey experienced a memorable week after scoring a stunning hat-trick against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Despite a 5-3 defeat for the Black Cats, the 24-year-old striker earned a rare 10/10 rating from the BBC for his sensational display.

Brobbey has seamlessly adapted to English football since departing Ajax, building on his impressive international reputation.

The forward reported for Netherlands duty in Zeist brimming with confidence ahead of the international window.



