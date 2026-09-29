Breno Bidon reveals Bruno Guimaraes inspiration after surprise Brazil call-up for Corinthians starlet

Reflecting on an international breakthrough that arrived sooner than anticipated, Bidon spoke candidly about his pride in an official interview with the CBF media channel. Expressing his delight at reaching the pinnacle of Brazilian football, Bidon said: "The feeling is the best possible. I'm fulfilling a childhood dream."

Determined to absorb every lesson during his time with the senior squad, the midfielder added: "I never imagined I would be experiencing this moment so quickly. I believe I will make the absolute most of everything I can here. It's a massive experience, so I believe this moment will be very important for me. May it be the first of many."