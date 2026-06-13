Bradley Barcola wants PSG exit amid Arsenal & Liverpool interest as French side eye Barcelona attacker to replace him

The France international is reportedly eager to leave the club following a season of mixed fortunes in Paris. Barcola featured frequently for the French giants last season, making 21 league starts, while also playing in 16 matches in the Champions League.

The 23-year-old, who is currently valued at approximately £60 million by PSG, still has two years remaining on his contract at the Parc des Princes. However, his omission from the starting lineup in the recent Champions League final victory over Arsenal in Hungary seems to have been a turning point, with the attacker only featuring as a late second-half substitute.