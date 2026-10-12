Liverpool's £120 Bradley Barcola reveals exactly what SURPRISED him most about the Premier League

Barcola swapped PSG for Liverpool in a massive £125 million summer transfer that included various performance-related bonuses. The 24-year-old French winger arrived at Anfield ready to test himself at the very highest level of English football.

Acclimatising to a new country and a completely different league always presents significant hurdles for incoming players. Barcola is currently navigating his first few months on Merseyside as he looks to establish himself as a regular starter in the attacking line-up.

The massive price tag brings an undeniable level of expectation from the supporters and the media. However, the talented forward is fully focused on adapting his game to suit his new environment.