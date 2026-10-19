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Perfect match! Barcola hails Iraola's direct tactics as winger promises to repay manager's faith
Barcola flourishes under Iraola's direct tactical system
Liverpool winger Bradley Barcola praised head coach Andoni Iraola for implementing a tactical style that maximizes his natural strengths. The former PSG forward has settled quickly into the Basque manager's high-intensity attacking unit at Anfield.
Iraola's philosophy prioritizes rapid transitions, high-speed wide play, and disciplined off-the-ball pressing.
Barcola revealed that early discussions with Iraola convinced him that Liverpool was the perfect tactical destination.
- Mark Pain
Winger outlines Iraola's defensive and attacking demands
Barcola explained the specific roles and responsibilities assigned to him by the Liverpool manager to Sky Sports. "When I spoke to him before coming, it was about playing on the wings and doing what I know how to do, playing with a lot of speed," Barcola shared.
"He knows I attack a lot, but that I also defend a lot."
"He told me that’s what he needed from me when I came, so things are going very well with him."
Frenchman eager to repay managerial confidence
The 24-year-old expressed complete confidence in Iraola's tactical framework, pledging to deliver consistent end product on the pitch. "I think I have a good style of play for him," Barcola noted.
"He likes a direct game, and that’s what I prefer as well."
"After that, it’s up to me to make the difference on the pitch, and I hope I can repay his confidence."
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Iraola's wing philosophy drives Liverpool forward
Barcola's seamless integration into Iraola's tactical setup provides Liverpool with immense threat on the flanks.
With both manager and player aligned on tactical expectations, the winger aims to maintain high performance levels across all competitions.
Liverpool will look to leverage Barcola's pace and work rate as they continue their pursuit of silverware.
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