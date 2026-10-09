Agit Kabayel's historic WBC heavyweight title win last January sent him to the top of the division. Now he has to defend his belt.
So when will the 34-year-old be back in the ring? SPOX has all the key information.
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Agit Kabayel's historic WBC heavyweight title win last January sent him to the top of the division. Now he has to defend his belt.
So when will the 34-year-old be back in the ring? SPOX has all the key information.
Kabayel faces his next test on 28 November. At Düsseldorf's Merkur Spiel-Arena, the champion will take on Albania's Nelson Hysa. Exactly when the fight will start remains unclear. A lot is on the line for Kabayel as he defends his WBC title for the first time.
Adding to the intrigue, two unbeaten professional boxers will go head to head. Kabayel has won all 27 of his fights, 19 of them by knockout. Hysa is unbeaten too: the Albanian has won all 25 of his professional fights and stopped 23 of them early.
Anyone wanting to watch Agit Kabayel v Nelson Hysa live can do so on DAZN. While plenty of boxing events are already included in the DAZN Unlimited and DAZN Super Sports subscriptions, the streaming platform charges an additional pay-per-view fee for selected events. The Kabayel v Hysa fight will also require a separate activation. The extra cost has not yet been disclosed.
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting
|Agit Kabayel
|Nelson Hysa
|23.09.1992 (34 years)
|Date of birth/age
|06.09.1984 (42 years)
|WBC heavyweight
|Title
|Leverkusen, Germany
|Place of birth
|Shkoder, Albania
|27‑0‑0 (19 KO)
|Record
|25-0-0 (23 KO)
|1.91 m
|Height
|1.96 m
|203 cm
|Reach
|201 cm
|Southpaw
|Stance
|Southpaw